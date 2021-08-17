Why Isn’t Lady Gaga Helping the Dog Walker Who Got Shot Walking Her Dogs?

Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who was shot during an armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in February, has run out of money and is turning to GoFundMe to raise enough to survive, per TMZ.

The violent theft, which eventually led to the recovery of the dogs and the arrest of five people, resulted in serious injury for Fischer, including a lung that had to be partially removed after scarring from the bullet. He was reportedly back to work walking Gaga’s dogs during the daytime in mid-May — and was even seen bringing the Oscar-winning chanteuse a gift? — but about a week later, he wrote on Instagram that he had lost his decadelong “purpose” in life because he was “not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs” due to lingering trauma from the February attack.

Fischer left Los Angeles this summer and is currently on a six-month “sabbatical” driving across the country to help emotionally and mentally heal, according to his GoFundMe. “With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” he wrote. “This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

All the more power to Fischer for being vulnerable on main, but one would think that his very wealthy former patron owes him for life, seeing as how Fischer nearly lost his for her dogs and the fact that Lady Gaga is worth $320 million (at least according to the probably not-reliable celebritynetworth.com). Her pocket change alone would probably be enough to cover the $40,000 that Fischer is asking to buy a new van and pay for travel expenses. Or how about donating to him the $500,000 that the House of Gucci thespian originally offered as a reward for the return of her flat-faced pooches?

“You’re forever a hero,” Gaga wrote about Fischer in the wake of the dognapping, thanking him for risking his life to “fight for our family.” It’s just a shame that being a hero — even to a world-famous pop icon and her very expensive Frenchies — apparently doesn’t even pay the bills these days. To be blunt, after what he did for her, Gaga should bankroll this guy for life.