Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Still Named [No First Name] Webster

Celebrity news enthusiasts might be aware, thanks to several super hot scoops, that Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her son on Sunday. Technically, she shared a photo of her son on Travis Scott’s chest, to celebrate Father’s Day. Jenner and Scott’s daughter Stormi is also in the picture.

But this is not a post about Stormi, because she has something that her brother does not: a name. Formerly known as Wolf, the second Jenner-Scott child has not publicly had a name since March. At the time, Jenner announced on Instagram that she and Scott “didn’t feel like [the name Wolf] was him.”

Well, what does feel like him? Chop chop, Kylie. I wanna know his name! Of course, it’s entirely possible that the four-month-old already has one, and his parents are just keeping it private. But I doubt it. Since when has any member of the Kardashian universe kept a secret when it could otherwise be leveraged into a trademarked line of shapewear for infants, tots, and toddlers? This leads me to believe that the baby is still unnamed. Maybe Jenner and Scott just need some help. Well they can relax now, because I have several strong opinions about what to name a famous baby.

Jeff

Everyone wants a unique name for their baby, but that has led to a surplus of Alistairs and Rivers. The cool thing to do in 2022 is to give your baby a name that sounds incredibly normal. Not Geoff, not Jeffrey: Jeff.

Windi

Assuming the parents want to stay on theme.

Arthur

If these people love anything, it’s family and business. Why not name the bebe after the sock line that Rob Kardashian had to sell to Kris Jenner in 2018? This is also Rob’s middle name, so we’re keeping it in the family in more ways than one.

Cash

This one is a little on the nose, but I do know that people actually have this name because Jessica Alba’s husband is named Cash. It’s a handsome guy name.

!

It’s pronounced Bang.

Salad

The Kardashian-Jenners are always eating salad, either straight out of a takeout container or in a clear glass bowl. These salads always look uncharacteristically delicious, probably because California produce is so vibrant. Salad is not just something that I know Kylie loves, but it’s also a very good name for a child. It’s a little quirky, but you can still derive a very normal nickname out of it, like Sal (or Lad, if you’re feeling nuts).

Lilibet Diana

I don’t think anyone’s done this before.