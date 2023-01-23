Everything You Need to Know About Kylie Jenner’s Replacement Baby Name For Her 11-Month-Old Son

On February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner gave birth to a son, her second child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. Shortly thereafter, she announced his name to the public on Instagram. It was “WOLF WEBSTER [white heart emoji].”

But the story didn’t end there. On March 21, 2022, Jenner posted an update on Instagram. “FYI OUR SON’S NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE [sweating/smiling emoji] [sweating/smiling emoji]. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE [prayer hands emoji].”

At the time, Jenner declined to mention what she was calling her newborn son, if not Wolf. Maybe she was calling him nothing at all. She also didn’t elaborate on why she felt like Wolf didn’t fit her new baby. Perhaps she found out that Lauren Conrad and Zooey Deschanel had already used the name for their sons and thought, “I’m not like them.”

Whatever the reasons, and I’m sure they were really good, Jenner went silent on the issue for several months. The mystery persisted until September, when she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. There, she announced that her baby’s name was “still Wolf.”

“His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," she said, without noting what she was waiting for. A sign from the Lord?

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Thankfully, Jenner let the public in on Not-Wolf’s new name this past weekend. She posted a carousel of photos of her now-11-month-old son on Instagram with the caption, “AIRE [gray heart emoji].”

I’ll admit that at first, I didn’t realize Jenner was announcing her son’s new name. I thought she was doing some promotional work for AIRE Ancient Baths. But it turns out the new, possibly legal name is, in fact, AIRE. How do you pronounce that? Well, Jenner will tell you. She commented the following explanation when a fan asked: “AIR [red heart emoji].”

To recap: It’s WOLF, it’s NOT WOLF ANYMORE, HIS PASSPORT’S WOLF BUT THAT ISN’T GONNA BE HIS NAME, WE’RE JUST WAITING, OKAY it’s AIRE, pronounced like AIR.

Jenner’s first name remains Kylie.