Kristen Stewart Says She's Been in Five "Really Good" Films

Kristen Stewart has been well-known since she was a child, when she broke out in 2002’s Panic Room, and a movie star since her turn in Twilight. She has 56 credits listed as an actress in IMDb, and in most of these films – whether playing Bella Swan, Joan Jett, or Princess Diana – she uses a single, pained facial expression.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times promoting her much-ballyhooed Diana biopic Spencer, Stewart candidly speaks about her career at length and how her life was changed by starring in the Twilight franchise. “If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first? I would not have believed you,” she says.

But do her Twilight performances make the cut the best films she’s been in? “I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films?” she tells the Times. “Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’” She says her two films with Olivier Assayas (Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria) are on that list, leaving room for three more.

Stewart says that to finish the list, she’d have to look at a list of her own credits, but that the good films “ are few and far between.” But the truth is, they are very few and far between – in my opinion, Stewart has not been in even five great films. And she has been in so many bad ones. Charlie’s Angels? Utter trash. American Ultra? Couldn’t even finish watching that on a plane. Spencer? I watched it at this year’s TIFF and it was more or less a perfume commercial about a woman with an eating disorder. Then there are the ones nobody can remember: Camp X-Ray where she plays a Guantanamo Bay prison guard who befriends a prisoner (???) and Woody Allen’s truly shit Café Society.

Of course, the joke everyone is making is that her five bangers are the Twilight franchise. The correct answer is that there are only three other good Stewart vehicles: The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Underwater, and Still Alice. I understand many of you will say, “But the Assayas films!” Listen, I know they’re technically good but do they always hit? Not like New Moon.