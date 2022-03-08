Kris Jenner Has a Dish Room
(A room for her dishes.)
Dishes — they live a sad existence, wouldn’t you say? Hidden away in a cabinet until they become “useful.” Living a life of shame. Forced to hold whatever disgusting slop their owners prepare, their dish bodies literally used as dishes. Gruesome. Made to bathe either in darkness or with a moldy sponge in front of God and everyone. And then back into their degrading cabinet they go, left to weep in loneliness and the desire to feel the warmth of love and appreciation, if even for just a moment. Yes, it is a sad life for dishes.
Unless they’re Kris Jenner’s dishes.
Where does Kris Jenner keep her dishes? Not in her sleevies, if that’s what you’re thinking, ha! No, Kris Jenner keeps her dishes in a place deserving of all dishes do for us. Kris Jenner keeps her dishes in a place of honor. Kris Jenner keeps her dishes in a dishes-specific room.
“The room is impeccably organized and perfectly displays her impressive collection of designer dinnerware sets,” says a write-up of the dish room on Poosh. (Poosh, if it’s not your browser’s homepage already, is Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website.) Poosh continues:
“The walk-in closet (if you will) includes a range of timeless and rare table sets (we’re talking several sets of printed plates, teacups, and matching saucers, custom coffee mugs, serving platters, the whole nine yards) that Kris has collected over the years. It’s like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art.”
Truly a work of art. And I believe it. In the bleakest of times, I feel it’s important to find goodness; to find artistic inspiration; to find the will to live. And we have certainly found it here in Kris Jenner’s dish room. In fact, I feel inspiration bubbling up within me just now. This must have been exactly how W.H. Auden felt when he wrote about all those paintings from that recent interactive New York Times piece that we all liked so much. Yes, the poem is building within me. I am of little use to stop it.
THE DISH ROOM by Kelly Conaboy
Dish room, dish room
Gotta make a wish, room
Gonna put a fish, room
In the dish room
My fish is in the dish room
And he is living life
All among the dishes
One of whom’s his wife
He loves the little dish room
As it lends respect
To his wife the dish,
In a way that is correct
Dish room, dish room
Now also a fish room
The granting of our wish, room
In the dish room
My fish, he loves the dish room
But I have to say
I miss his little fish face
I miss it every day
I’m jealous of the dish room
And now I’m not so sure
That dishes need their own room
It seems a bit impure
Dish room, dish room
Give me back my fish, room
This is my one wish, room
From the dish room
But if I take my fish back
Will his life be worse?
Will my fish resent me
Until I’m in a hearse?
You see I’m in a tough spot
With Fish and the room
Something has to happen
I feel heavy with doom
Dish room, dish room
I’ve told you my wish, room
GIVE ME BACK MY FISH, ROOM
From the dish room
The dish room is gone now
No, I can’t say how
But Kris, she had insurance
She’ll survive somehow
And as for my fish friend
Well, he’s doing fine!
I even saved his wife 🙄
Though I made it clear he’s mine
Dish room, dish room
Now it has gone squish, room
You can eat my shit, room
Goodbye dish room
Thank you!
