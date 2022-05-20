Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Already Had Enough Weddings

Fortysomething French-kissing enthusiasts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already been married twice as of this writing. They got engaged in Montecito last October, participated in what they later described as a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas in April, and then legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday. Here’s how a source described the latest event to Entertainment Tonight:

“Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney’s grandma MJ was there and so was Travis’ dad. They posed in a black convertible that had a ‘just married’ sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them.”

Sounds like a (televised) wedding to me. If I were in Kardashian and Barker’s position, I would say, that was nice, let’s move on with our lives now. But that’s not what Kardashian and Barker are doing.

According to TMZ, the legally married couple has rented out a castle in Portofino, Italy this weekend to celebrate yet another wedding with slightly more family and friends present. A source told the gossip site that the guest list includes all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, matriarch Kris Jenner, Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, various Kardashian and Jenner children, Barker’s children, Barker’s bandmates, and of course “close friends.” Scott Disick is not invited.

TMZ reports that Kardashian and Barker have planned FOUR DAYS of events and activities to celebrate their everlasting love, which they have technically already been doing for the last seven months. I hope they have fun, and I hope, after this, they are done, except, oh no, not so fast — TMZ also reports, “they’ll have ANOTHER big reception for more of their friends back in L.A. in the near future.”

How many more friends are there left to invite? Addison Rae? Malika and Khadijah except they’re obviously more Khloé’s friends? Todd Kraines?

No. I love weddings, but I simply can’t relive four of them on Hulu’s The Kardashians 18 months from now. Please, “Kravis,” reconsider.