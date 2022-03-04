Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoyed Their Sex Fast

TGIF! That’s right — thank God it’s fast. Though I guess technically it should be TGITEOKK&TBAC-RSF (thank god it’s the end of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Ayurvedic cleanse-related sex fast). So, TGITEOKK&TBAC-RSF!!!

Kourtney Kardashian shared the details of her sex fast, which we are so glad to hear is no longer occurring, with Bustle. “Oh my God, it was crazy,” she said, and you can imagine that it must have been. The couple stopped having sex briefly as part of an Ayurvedic cleanse, which the internet tells me also involves getting massages, avoiding any food that might impart toxins, and vomiting. It’s supposed to give you mental clarity, whole-body healing, and according to Kourtney Kardashian, better sex with Travis Barker.

Yes, you might think the sex fast would have been a net negative, but it actually made everything better. “But it actually made everything better,” Kardashian said. “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.” And as you know, that’s so true.

I guess my only complaint about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s sex fast is that I didn’t know it was ocurring when it was occurring. Next time I’d like to be fully aware that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not having sex, and for how long, so that I might be in on the sweet release of that first sip of “matcha,” so to speak. Something to think about for Kourtney. Maybe there could be a sex fast countdown on Poosh?

(Poosh is Kourtney’s lifestyle website.)