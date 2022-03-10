Kourtney Kardashian Caught in Heinous Lie

Work sucks, I know. You’d think Kourtney Kardashian, of all people, would be aware of this. And yet the famous Poosh webmaster has been caught by fans in a vicious work-related lie, and we’re left only to wonder: how does she really feel about work?

In a video interview with Variety released earlier this week, Kim Kardashian said, of her secret to success: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” And of course she’s right. I often look around my own neighborhood, shake my head, and think, if only these people had the work ethic of the entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. Where would they be then? Perhaps having their own interview with Variety during which they finally spilled the details of their relationship with Pete Davidson. Tsk, tsk. Kourtney agreed with Kim’s assessment of the main problem of today’s working class, adding, “That’s so true.”

Indeed.

Or not indeed?

Fans of the Kardashians’ erstwhile E! television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians were quick to point out, on Twitter, that this has not always been how Kourtney views labor.

“Work is not important to me,” Kourtney said in an episode. In another episode, Kim chastised her for not showing up to work. Throughout the whole series, it seems, Kourtney’s main vibe was not wanting to work. And who can blame her? Work sucks. (I know.)

But the time has come when Ms. Kourtney has to pick a side. One could say doing the grueling work of maintaining Poosh makes her decision clear: she is on the side of work. But one could also argue that being caught making out on a beach with her 46-year-old fiancé in the middle of a workday plants her firmly on the side of the anti-work lifestyle. Which is it? For now, Kourtney shared the old video of herself on her Instagram stories, seemingly acknowledging her anti-work past, reclaiming the narrative, and proving she is in on the joke. The hustle never stops!