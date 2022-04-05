Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cement Punk Status by Doing Most Punk Thing Imaginable: Getting Married

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore. Mother (in young face) and Ryan Adams. Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee. Winona Ryder and Conor Oberst. Hilary Duff and Joel Madden. The guy from Rancid and the girl from The Distillers. Adam Duritz and Courteney Cox. Sandra Bullock and her Nazi biker husband. Lane Kim and Dave Rygalski. Sid and Nancy. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent. Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley. Avril Lavigne and the guy from Nickelback.

What do they have in common? Well they’re all rocker types who relish in sticking a middle finger up to your sacred lambs, your cultural mores, and your precious little sense of propriety, of course. But what else? All these couples were doomed from the start, some in more tragic and mystifying senses than others (Hilary and her husband got dinner with Joel and Nicole Richie last month — the underground music scene is all about interpersonal growth.)

But worry not, two of the most band tee-wearing celebs out there, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still holding out like so many guitar-based chords in a punk song (DISCLAIMER: I know Travis plays drums; I read his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums in bed one afternoon shortly after the 2016 election). They’ve officially tied the knot in the grittiest place on earth, Sin City, according to TMZ. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, after chilling with friends at the DIY venue known as the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Grammys, they mosied into the all-night One Love Wedding Chapel, probably wearing combat boots and sunglasses.

Congrats, you two. Punk ain’t dead (buried), it’s just married. Rock the hell on!