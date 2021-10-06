Kirsten Dunst Owns Jackie O’s Door

In the least shocking news of the week, Kirsten Dunst, the best actress in the world, has a beautiful home. The Melancholia star is the latest homeowner to let Architectural Digest into their space, but this is no Open Door video. Dunst sat down with her longtime designer Jane Hallworth to talk about the interesting features and baubles of each room in her Los Angeles abode.

Beyond her ornate crystal ship lantern and a Swedish secretaire, Dunst also owns... a door that was once in the apartment of Jackie Onassis. Dunst said that she bought the door in New York to put in her apartment, and then claimed that she “couldn’t sell” her New York apartment “with that door.”

It’s unclear whether she meant that she couldn’t bear to part with the door or that no one wanted to buy her apartment with that door installed. For those of you wondering, it just looks like a normal door. I mean, it’s a nice door. It’s maybe a little fancier than the doors in my apartment with its dark brown wood and a mirrored back, but it is still just a door. Here is a picture.

And here is a picture of the back of the door.

Notice the tile floor in the first picture and what looks like a sink in the reflection of the second. Did Kiki put this door in the bathroom? I love that. If you have the door of a famous person, you shouldn’t put it in a place of honor; a door is not that cool a piece of celebrity memorabilia. Your bathroom needs a door too — why not make it Jackie O’s?