King Charles Queerbaited Diana

Allyship win! “King” Charles was a loud and proud member of the Highgrove LGBTQIA+ community, as a sarcastic, mean-spirited joke, for the length of it took him to say, “I might be gay” while rebuffing the advances of his wife Princess Diana sometime between 1984 and 1992, when the couple separated.

In the upcoming biography called The King: The Life of Charles III (per Page Six, duh), author Christopher Anderson writes that one of Charles’ personal footmen recalls Diana “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla.” The source watched as Diana followed Charles “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” in their home, begging the future King to have sex with her.

“Why won’t you sleep with me?” Diana is said to have asked her husband, who “had for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt to their sexual relationship,” since Prince Harry’s birth in 1984.

Charles’ sarcastic alleged response: “I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay.”

I knew the former Prince of Wales was a keen diplomat, brokering deals with global impact on and off his organic garden, but I had no idea he was such an inclusive leader of his global Commonwealth, too. For a Prince to step out and “say gay,” especially in the 20th century, is the stuff of true kingliness.

But don’t worry, ladies: the lilting lothario is still ALL RAW HETEROSEXUALITY. Another excerpted passage in The King details how he kept a photo of a certain sex kitten in his room at Buckingham Palace.

“‘Barbra Streisand is my only pinup!'” Charles once said.