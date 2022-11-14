King Charles Got a Promotion For His Birthday

King Charles turns 74 today, but what does a loyal subject get for the lad who has everything? He’s already got the Koh-i-Noor diamond, but maybe he’d be happy with a pair of Paw Patrol jammies and plastic fireman’s hat? Probably not. A puppy in a red bow? He only likes animals he can skeet shoot. He technically owns the rock of Gibraltar and Bermuda, but maybe a day out in Piccadilly with Camilla R.? Won’t do either.

But what about the title of Ranger of The Great Park? You bet, kiddo!

The royal family’s official Instagram account posted a stunning photo of Chaz today leaning against a rotted tree trunk, dappled with autumn light. In his best tweedy blazer and khakis. He looks so grown up it takes my breath away. He’s also, notably, holding a stick, which his late mother and father were both known to carry, and the MahMah was even entombed with one.

But that’s all secondary to the caption, which explains that 70 years after his father was appointed as Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, Charles has finally been bestowed with the mantle.

“The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates,” the caption explained. “The role can be traced back to 1559, when Sir Henry Neville was appointed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Over the last 460 years, the post has usually been held by the Sovereign or family members, including The King’s father and grandfather.”

Congrats on your new ceremonial landscaping and deer repopulating job, little guy. You don’t look a day over 92.