Kim Kardashian West Is Just Kim Kardashian Now

A judge granted Kim Kardashian West’s wish to be divorced from Kanye West in a Zoom hearing today, which means her legal name is now just Kim Kardashian. Boring? Or a cool throwback to an iconic era (2007-2014)? You decide. The important thing is that she is legally single now, which means she can marry Pete Davidson if she wants. West, meanwhile, is free to make a lifetime commitment to the Kardashian lookalike he’s been hanging out with in Miami.

According to TMZ, there was some drama leading up to the hearing: West apparently fired his fourth divorce lawyer yesterday over “communication issues.” He has since hired a new attorney, but he did not personally call into the hearing. A source told TMZ that despite his protests over the last several months, West, like Kardashian, “wanted the divorce to be granted,” so I guess everything is fine now.

What’s next for these people? Well, West is in Miami hanging out with the aforementioned Kardashian lookalike and also Tristan Thompson, the NBA star who has made something of a career out of cheating on Kardashian’s sister Khloé.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is focusing on business. Now that she has reverted to her maiden name, she is reportedly planning to relaunch her KKW Beauty brand as “SKKN by Kim” this summer. I’m sure I’ll spend $29 on whatever she asks me to when the time comes.