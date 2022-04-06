Kim Kardashian Is R.I.P.

Here lies Kim Kardashian, a lady from television. Early in her career she was thought of as someone who was “famous for being famous.” Later, she was thought of as, actually, a savvy businesswoman who was feminism goals. Then, after that, she was thought of as I guess somewhere in the middle. And now, sadly, she has — or wait, hold on a second. Sorry, my bad. She’s fine. She’s just having a romance!

Kim Kardashian, along with various members of her family, participated in an interview with Robin Roberts for a future episode of Good Morning America that, judging from a clip posted to Twitter, seems to cover a wide range of topics such as: Pete Davidson. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure,” Kim said, in response to a question about Pete Davidson. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

“Pete’s great. Pete’s great,” says Kris.

“He just makes her laugh, and … she laughs all the time,” says Khloe.

“Obviously, I want to take my time,” Kim says, “but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Mmmm. Yes, it’s wonderful to be at peace. Our body gently cradled by the earth beneath us. No longer in pain. Nothing can hurt us now. Pete Davidson has raised us up on eagles’ wings, and there is nothing left to do but rest, and laugh so much. Like, all the time.

R.I.P.