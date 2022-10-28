Kim Kardashian Had Zero Critics — Then Lili Reinhart Came Along

Too often, the Kardashians do something crazy and absolutely no one comments on it. Thankfully, one brave soul was unafraid to make a little Instagram story about something crazy that Kim Kardashian did earlier this year. This courageous woman may ultimately pay the price for her actions, but that’s okay with her. Let’s salute this freedom fighter: the Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart.

Perhaps you remember earlier this year, just as it was leaked that the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade, that Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s old dress on the Met Gala red carpet. In order to fit into the little thing, Kardashian said she crash dieted and lost 16 pounds in three weeks. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she told Vogue, and of course everyone was clapping as she said it.

Except for Reinhart, who saw Kardashian’s comments for what they were: scary. After attending the Met Gala herself, she posted an Instagram story criticizing Kardashian. “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a fucking dress? So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels,” she wrote. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting.”

Now we’re all clapping for that? I think. Anyway, Reinhart addressed the fracas in an interview with W this week. “That was fun,” she said of the event. “But after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

Uh huh. “I have always wanted to stand for something,” she added. She did it.