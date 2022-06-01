Kim Kardashian and J.Lo Have a Secret

Usually when I see a person with detailed and extravagant nail art, I think, how much attention do you need? And that was again the case when photos of recent manicures on the dainty celebrity hands of Kim Kardashian, 41, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, came across my desk this morning. These gals are sending secret messages with their nail art, and they are desperate for us to notice them and write about them in blog posts. So here we are.

Last week, Kardashian revealed on her Instagram a neon-pink full set accented by a bedazzled “P” on her ring finger. What did the “P” stand for? If you’re thinking, maybe Kardashian’s nine-year-old niece Penelope Scotland Disick?, you’re wrong. The “P” was a reference to Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. People theorized that Kardashian probably got this secret-message mani because Davidson could not attend the wedding of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, due to a work conflict. The secret message, as interpreted by the tabloid, is that Kardashian still like-likes Davidson even though he didn’t fly to Italy for the party.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Not to be outdone, J.Lo revealed her own secret message manicure yesterday on the Instagram page of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. On her ring finger, Bachik painted the letters “J” and “B.” What does that mean? If you’re thinking, Justin Bieber, again you’re wrong. The J stands for Jen and the B stands for Ben Affleck, Jen’s 49-year-old fiancé.

Bachik hinted at the veiled meaning in his Instagram caption. “If you know… then you know,” he wrote. “Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals.” Yeah, we know.

So there you have it. P, Pete, B, Ben. T, together, F, forever. I, in, O, our, F, forties, and F, fifties. Cute!