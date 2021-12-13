Kim Kardashian Is Coming for What Abraham Lincoln Has

After three failed attempts, including one she took with a 104 degree fever after contracting COVID on an October 2020 trip with 70ish of her closest inner circle “where [they] could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” as they “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more” while she “realize[d] that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now” and was “humbly reminded of how privileged [her] life is,” Kim Kardashian has passed the baby bar!

According to TMZ, where I get most of my legal information when Just Jared Jr.’s servers are down, the baby bar is “the first of two exams needed to be taken to become an attorney in the state of California.” . It is normally taken during one’s first year of law school, which Kim has opted to not attend. Notably, Abraham Lincoln also became a lawyer through apprenticeship and babybarring, which makes Kanye West the Mary Todd Lincoln of Calabasas and/or Cody, Wyoming, if you think about it.

I’m genuinely proud of Kim, a role model for girls with no talent and fluctuating ass sizes everywhere.