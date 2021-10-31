Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Doing It

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm on Friday, People reports.

An “insider” tells the magazine that the situation between the two is “just friends hanging out.” However, Gawker can exclusively confirm via our own “insider” that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, spent the night together at a Los Angeles hotel on October 28. Do we need to say it? They were not having a Gilmore Girls marathon.

The two might seem like an odd couple, but the connection makes sense. Davidson is friends with Machine Gun Kelly (the two appeared in a movie together called Big Time Adolescence), whose latest album was produced by Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kardashian’s sister. (Barker previously admitted to wanting to bone Kim.) Kardashian even kissed Davidson in a sketch on her October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. Both Davidson and Kardashian are subjects of constant tabloid speculation about their sex and love lives, and the stars and their publicists surely know that their pairing would inspire a flood of headlines.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, in February. Davidson was most recently linked to Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.