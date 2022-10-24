Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Allegedly Shared a Three-Hour Dinner

Two of our fiercest political minds, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump, were allegedly spotted on Sunday night leaving the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel after a three-hour dinner. The venue’s chic, the women are platinum blonde, and the photo is a little blurry?

It’s no secret that the ladies go way back. They’ve both shared a mutual friend — Paris Hilton — since they were kids. And Kim has hung out with the Trump scion in D.C. a few times over the past few years, or at least frequently enough for the New York Times to call them “friends.” It’s possible Ivanka’s a little more into the whole situation than Kim is; at one point, Ivanka was mulling over a rebrand as the “next Kim Kardashian.” Hopefully this means ass implants are in her future.

But were they hanging at the Beverly Hills Polo Lounge for a three-hour dinner last night?

The supporting facts:

Ivanka is 5’11’’. Kim is 5’2’’. They are both in heels. It’s conceivable from this photo that there is 9 inches between these women.

Kim turned 42 on October 21 and flew to Vegas for an Usher concert. Due to high winds, her plane couldn’t land and the jet turned around. According to Page Six, Kardashian “hit up In-N-Out for some burgers and fries” in LA instead.

Ivanka was spotted at the airport leaving Miami on Sunday morning.

Kim has been known to talk politics with her old friend Ivanka. In 2017, Kim reportedly reached out to Vanks and her husband Jared Kushner to have then-President Trump pardon Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender who was sentenced to life in prison.

Lately, Kardashian’s ex Kanye “Ye” West has been going off on Kushner. During an appearance on Tucker Carlson, West described his recently fraught relationship with the little guy. According to People, much of West’s vitriol surrounded Kushner’s brother Josh’s investment in SKIMS via his company Thrive Capital.

A SKIMS collab with Ivanka called SVANKS could be genius in a sexy villainess kind of way.

The non-supporting facts:

Ivanka, who lives in Miami, posted autumnal-looking apple picking shots to her Instagram on Sunday suggesting she and her corduroyed and puffer-coated family were not in Florida or California. (This, of course, could have been a latergram.)

No lookers-on at the Polo Lounge appear to have posted any photos of the duo during their three hour dinner.

We don’t know how many inches their heels are

Reps for Trump and Kardashian did not respond to Gawker.