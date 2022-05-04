Kim Cattrall Continues to Be Correct

For the last time, Kim Cattrall is never returning to Sex and the City. She just really does not want to do it, okay? Over the past few years she has doled out tidbits of information as to why she’s not into it. A bad script for Sex and the City 3, “bullying,” and a general sense of being over it are all reasons she was never going to be on And Just Like That…

Nevertheless, Samantha Jones lingered in the background of the reboot like a ghost in Carrie’s texts, leading to further speculation that Cattrall might return in season two. In an in-depth interview with Variety, the How I Met Your Father actress has now stated on the record that she will only return to the show if hell freezes over and we get a definitive answer about who killed JFK. I’m lightly paraphrasing, but you get the idea.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” Cattrall said. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Her feelings about the third movie, in case you have forgotten, revolved around the fact that its script had Samantha receiving unwanted photos from Miranda’s son Brady, a plot point Cattrall found “heartbreaking.” “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall said. Viewers will remember that Brady’s entire personality in And Just Like That… revolved around the fact that he could not stop fucking his girlfriend while his parents were trying to sleep, so it seems like Cattrall is telling the truth.

The fact of the matter is that Cattrall is absolutely correct about all of this. And Just Like That… does not need to exist, and in its current state is an outright bad TV show.

“Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart,” she said. “We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?”

When asked about her feelings on the so-bad-it’s-not-canon second movie, the Queer as Folk actress said, “Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’” To be fair, I would also be done if someone asked me to deliver the line “Lawrence of my labia” with a straight face. She did sell it though; she always does.