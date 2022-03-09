Khloé’s in the Middle Now

People said this day would never happen. For decades, naysayers were all around us, saying it was downright impossible. These are the same people who wouldn’t believe that Jesus himself moved the stone and emerged from his own tomb. Well they’re looking pretty dumb right now, because after years of being relegated to the side, Khloé Kardashian is in the middle now.

Notice how your eye is drawn to her immediately. Is Kim even in this photo? I didn’t notice.

For comparison’s sake, here is where Khloé usually is in a group photo, dating back to 1993.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

And now here she is, the focal point of the Kardashians’ Variety cover story promoting their upcoming Hulu show, which is different from their other show, which recently ended after 75 seasons. Both on the cover and inside the story, our tall girl takes center stage.

Never mind the fact that the meat of the actual story is about Kim’s flourishing relationship with Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner’s legendary money moves. If the Kardashians have taught us anything in the last 15 years, it’s that image is more important than the actual content. And these images? Are all about Khloé.

Good for you, girlie. Can’t wait to watch you go through heart wrenching emotional turmoil on the new show — you’ve earned it.