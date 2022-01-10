Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Legendary Silence On Wearing a Skimpy Dress to a Wedding

Since November 2021, I have been waiting for an explanation as to why reality star and supermodel Kendall Jenner, 26, wore a skimpy, cutout dress to her alleged best friend’s wedding in Miami. You sort of can’t imagine how skimpy and cut-out it was, you just have to look at it:

Unbelievable. Thankfully, Jenner finally addressed the matter today in the comments of her friend’s Instagram. The bride, Lauren Perez — whom Vogue identifies, vaguely, as a “creative director” — posted about the wedding, and Jenner responded to angry comments from fans wondering what she was thinking wearing basically only half a dress on Perez’s special day.

First, Perez told a commenter she didn’t mind Jenner’s choice of attire. “SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!” she wrote, perhaps under some duress. Then Jenner replied with some context. “Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too,” she wrote. “We love a beach wedding.”

We love a beach wedding. Is Jenner’s statement here meant to imply that her dress actually was appropriate for the setting? Sorry, I don’t agree.

My colleague Claire Carusillo points out, however, that Jenner may have chosen her really-almost-nothing dress to make up for the fact that, as a bridesmaid, she had to wear an unflattering satin tube dress during the ceremony. (Bella Hadid was forced into this arrangement, too.) I guess I can understand wanting to vamp it up for the reception, but in this case, I still believe that Jenner took things two cutouts too far.

What do you think? Feel free to raise your voice in @laurenperez’s comments. Best wishes to the happy couple.