Ken Looks Familiar

Ken has arrived. You don’t know Ken? Yes you do. He’s really hot, has like 23 different jobs ranging from “beach bum” to “prince,” and a set of abs so chiseled they look manufactured. He’s Barbie’s boyfriend — or husband — I can never remember if they got hitched or not. That Ken. Well, he’s here.

Ken is starring in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, adding “actor” to his ever-expanding list of careers. For the flick, he’s donned a kind of ‘80s look, with a distressed denim vest and light-wash jeans. He’s also dyed his hair so blond that it’s almost white, which I think suits him. It works well with his orangey tan.

I’m loving Ken’s whole look, but there’s something about it that’s a little familiar. If you squint hard, you can see that he bears a strong resemblance to any or all of the following:

Some guy you slept with on vacation in Fort Lauderdale whose photos still pop up on your Instagram feed from time to time (he occasionally responds to your stories with a fire emoji)

That really tan neighbor in There’s Something About Mary

The older brother of a high school friend who taught you how to smoke weed

The only guy who works at Sephora

Rob Lowe in The Outsiders if that movie took place in Los Angeles

Someone with a small role in Miami Vice (the TV show) who would’ve become very famous in the ‘90s

One of the white gays in Fire Island

A fresh Q-tip

He also kind of looks like Ryan Gosling.