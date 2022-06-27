Katie Holmes Literally Obsessed With Random New Boyfriend

Have you heard the news? All the tabloids in America are screaming it with the force of 1,000 toddlers wearing glittery high-heels: Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend, and she’s literally obsessed with him.

The boyfriend, as we’ve previously covered, is random. His name is Bobby Wooten III, and he’s a bassist who’s played with David Byrne and Carly Rae Jepsen. Holmes, 43, and Wooten III, 33, were first photographed together in April, and since then, sources have revealed so many details about their relationship that everyone 100 percent wants to know. This weekend, for example, Holmes and her rando beloved attended a wedding together in Montauk. AND THEY DID PDA.

A source told Us Weekly, “Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw.”

The source added that Holmes was a big, modest hit at the wedding, which was full of Wooten’s undoubtedly impressed friends and family. “Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” the source revealed. “Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone.”

And that’s not all. People reports that Wooten has already met Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri. “He's an amazing guy,” a source who was definitely not Holmes speaking through a voice modulator said of Wooten. “Very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy. He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come.”

The source also noted that Holmes and Wooten have a lot in common, specifically the fact that they are from the same general area of the United States: Wooten is from Chicago, and Holmes famously grew up in Toledo, Ohio.

And now they’re in love! I can’t wait to hear more about it.