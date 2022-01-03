Kathy's Revenge: Andy Cohen Reportedly Fired from CNN (UPDATED)

UPDATE 10:26 P.M.: Heavy.com (???) has surreptitiously updated their story to say that Andy Cohen WILL be returning to CNN for New Year’s Eve 2022. Gawker regrets using Heavy.com (???) as a source. Heavy.com (???) cites Radar as the source of the erroneous information. Heavy.com (???) likely regrets using Radar as a source. Thank you.

According to “insiders” who spoke exclusively to Heavy.com (???) Andy Cohen has been fired from CNN from his drunken screed against now-former New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio. In the churlish monologue, which happened during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast Anderson Cooper looked on, Cohen said: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been so Sayonara sucka!”

Well. Now that we now know that Kathy Griffin, who used to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast until she was fired in 2017, is a Gawker girlie like us, let’s just say it plainly: Karma is a bitch, so we don’t have to be one.

As our on-retainer prophetess Kelly Conaboy wrote last week, it is high time for a newly un-canceled Griffin to return to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. I believe Kelly also called for a “prudish gay man to giggle demurely as Kathy makes her tasteless jokes.”

Just as I didn’t really see the big whoop about Kathy doing some dumb nonsense with a bloodied mannequin head that looks like Donald Trump, I don’t think Andy Cohen using national airtime to say “Sayonara, sucka!” to Bill DeBlasio is all that outrageous. Andy’s done far worse as he blurs the line between being on-air talent and executive producer of several dozen television shows almost exclusively about women. For example, he’s technically Dorit Kemsley’s boss, but he is also allowed to ask her, “How [do] your gigantic breast implants affect your mammograms?” on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion under the pseudonym of “Judy from Fort Smith, Arkansas.” Presumably.

Now that Cohen’s reportedly gone and Cooper “would rather ring in the new year with his son,” according Heavy.com (???), who’s going to be Kathy’s cohost? May I suggest the only other gay guy on television, Antoni?