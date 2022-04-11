Kathleen Hanna, Snooki Express Support for Jojo Siwa In Her Time of Pain

LGBTQIA + junior icon Jojo Siwa wasn’t invited to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards over the weekend, even though she was nominated for the coveted Favorite Social Music Star honor. It went to Dixie D’Amelio, who did attend, according to Jojo Siwa fanblog Just Jared Jr.

In a 14-second Instagram video that’s hard for me to watch because I don’t like seeing Siwa in pain, the ponytail-free hyperpopper said while fighting back tears, “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight and the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

Last September, Siwa battled Nickelodeon over her use of six original songs from her film The J Team on her national D.R.E.A.M. tour, which likely created a rift between Siwa and the company she’s made hundreds of millions of dollars for. Siwa is also one of the most visible queer stars for kids, leaving many of her adoring fans wondering if Nickelodeon’s snub was homophobic in nature.

Luckily, we’ve got some of our best guys on it.

Jersey Shore’s Snooki, a certified Jojo freak, said she was going to write a letter to corporate.

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre left a suitably punk as fuck message of support.

Dancing with the Stars star and USC dropout Olivia Jade also piped up, though maybe it would be better if she didn’t.

