Kate Middleton Turns a Look for Ukraine

Every girl member of the royal family has got to have a cause célèbre. Lady Diana Spencer’s was the AIDS crisis. Meghan Markle’s is the ineffable concept of women. The Queen’s is pudding, and occasionally donating $16 million to alleged sex offender rights.

And now Kate Middleton, who is best known for her face framing layers and being a role model to her younger bro with a failed marshmallow company, is supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. How? She’s reusing jewelry that she’d already worn once in October 2020.

Gross! But I guess it was for a good cause.

Let me explain. On Monday at Westminster Abbey, Kate attended a Commonwealth Day service commemorating the British Empire’s own invasion of 54 different countries. She wore a blue coat and hat, but according to People, “it was her earrings and necklace that appeared to be a subtle message supporting Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.”

Kate wore sapphire and diamond jewelry once belonging to Diana, the same set she wore in October 2020 to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenskyy. I’m sure the Zelenskyys noticed immediately and were touched by the gesture, which “perfectly matches the late royal’s engagement ring that Kate now wears.”

Might this be a bellwether of a new geopolitical era for the extended Middleton-Markle-Spencer-Mountbatten-Windsor-Kardashian-Jenner crew? Even the queen’s been getting a little political as of late. Maybe. I will be keeping my eyes firmly trained on the clavicles and earlobes of the global elite, but not in a perv way, I swear.