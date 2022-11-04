Kate Middleton Go On ‘Archetypes’ Challenge

The British royal family is used to handling their differences via stiff upper lippery, snubbing, divorce, queerbaiting, beheading, sometimes, if it’s really dire, doing a tight five in front of the United Nations General Assembly. But Meghan the Duchess of Sussex has never been one to follow the rules of crusty British society. She was born an American podcaster, and if there’s drama, she’s gotta throw on the cans and pod it all out.

According to Express, “royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the 41-year-old could soon be joined by Kate, the Princess of Wales, after reportedly asking her sister-in-law to appear on Archetypes during her recent visit to the UK.” Holy sugar, if this comes to pass, this is going to be the craziest episode of Archetypes since the one devoted to medical gaslighting. Or the one with Paris Hilton on it.

I don’t need to remind you all that the two humanitarians have allegedly been feuding over a pair of children’s tights since Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018, two years before she and her husband, American essayist Prince Harry, resigned as working members of the monarchy. There have been rumblings of a possible reconciliation between the warring parties (perhaps over whole-milk matchas at Dunkin’) next week when the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston for a fake awards ceremony, but I never believed it.

Sean claimed, "While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes…she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance."

Sounds dynamic! I look forward to listening to this episode at 1.5x speed while cleaning my bathroom.