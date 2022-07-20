Chowderheads Kate and Will Are Headed to Beantown

Floppy-haired janitors, put down your math-specific chalk, and IMMEDIATELY go pahk the cah in Hahvahd yahd because you’re going to want to see this. Prince William, whose family has been trying without success to establish themselves as the British Kennedys since at least the Middle Ages, is hosting an awards ceremony in Beantown!

An awards ceremony in Boston, you say? What’s the occasion— The Annual Irish-American Inhospitable Architecture and Ill-Fitting Tee Shirt Awards at Brutalist City Hall? Jennifer Lynn Affleck’s swearing-in ceremony as mayor? A retroactive Regional Grammy for The Dismemberment Plan’s contributions to the city?

Close. Will and Kate descend upon the JFK Library Foundation via duck boat for the second annual Earthshot Prize ceremony, an environmental honor everyone knows about, especially the denizens of Boston.

The Cambridges even made a spiffy little teaser trailer for the awards, and thank god for the subtitles because the music’s too loud and I can’t understand a word Prince William or Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts are saying.

According to NBC Boston, “The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020. It was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's ‘Moonshot,’ and aims to ‘discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet during this decisive decade.’”

This year’s ceremony will honor 15 finalists and 5 winners. 2021’s five Earthshot winners each received £1 million, “a beautiful and one-of-a-kind Earthshot Prize model,” and a network of mentors to help scale their projects, which include an effort to turn electricity into emission-free hydrogen gas. I’ve got to see this medal.

Prince Will’s plan to save Boston and the world from itself sounds concrete, like so many of the City on a Hill’s dorm rooms. Good luck, lil’ space racers!