Kate Bosworth Announces Separation With Prose Poem About Whiskey

Kate Bosworth, who currently sits at the top of the A-list of actresses who have two different colored eyes, is apparently separating from her husband, director Michael Polish. At least, that seems to be the main point of the following Instagram post, the caption of which is over 350 words long:

“The beginning is often the best part of love,” writes Bosworth, 38. “Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall.”

It goes on like that for quite a bit, and then Bosworth finally reveals that she and Polish, 50, have made the “decision to separate.” But: “We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day,” she insists. Ouch?

In closing, Bosworth proclaims, “This is love. And we will drink that down.”

According to People, the happy un-couple were married almost eight years ago at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana. (This is also where Scarlett Johansson married her second husband, the French journalist Romain Dauriac.)

Several celebrities have responded positively to Bosworth’s poetic announcement. Rachel Bilson, Mark Duplass, and Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers have all commented that they are sending love to both parties. Us too!