Kate Middleton and her Prince William shared a sensuous kiss on the field at the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor on Wednesday, and if you blink a whole lot while scrolling the following photo set on your personal computer, you’ll have a rumpy-pumpy smut film on your grey cold fish hands. No mind the news: the British Empire’s fallen before, and the Mountbatten-Windsor family’s jerked it on through before until everyone moved on or their wrists got too sore to keep going.

First, Wills takes his lady Kate by her toned arms. As Celebitchy points out, Kate is wearing a dress with an enormous M for The Fabulous Markle Twins on it, and this kiss mimics a sweaty post-polo pursed lips moment the Sussexes pursued earlier this summer.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Kate pushes Wills off every so slightly, as a sort of push ‘n’ pull psychosexual mind game. My my my, are you getting a bit wet around the toupée like I am?

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

She gives into her animalistic desire and the raw sexuality of Prince Wombat and offers a cheek, the sexiest part of the face, to her groom.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get thee back to thy pleasure palace technically owned by William’s Gran to knock riding boots!

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

That’s ecstasy.