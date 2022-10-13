Kate and Meghan to Hold Dunkin’ Reconciliation Summit in Boston

Kate Middleton is joining the ranks of celebs like Elle Woods, insurrectionist Samuel Adams, and an 18-year-old window-scribbling Mark Zuckerberg by going on an intellectual walkabout through a little-known celeb enclave to reflect, heal and reconcile the past. The enclave is known as “Boston,” a town where each and every cannoli interior, tanning bed, and ladder up to a lofted dorm bed acts as de facto portal to a higher self. For Kate that means one thing and one thing only: While visiting the charming city of Cambridge in December with her husband William to present the second annual Earthshot prize, Kate’s thinking of making peace with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

They’ve allegedly been feuding since 2018 over a pair of child-sized tights, but were spotted together receiving royal mourners and breaking bread at the exclusive Queen Coffin Dinner in September. A reconciliation is looking more possible than ever, and what better opportunity than the holiday season, when they’ll finally be on the same continent yet again.

According to an Us Weekly source, “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.” According to this sort, Kate’s been sending Meghan gifts for Lilibet to soften her up. Meghan might be receptive.

“Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the same source said.

I guess this means Meghan and Harry will be suffering through that LA traffic to jet off to Beantown for a spiritual rebirth on the shores of the mighty Charles River. Talk about good will hunting! I just know the queen will be clutching onto her Wand of Office in heaven as the long-awaited exchange of the olive branch transpires. Peace at last, for stick girls everywhere.