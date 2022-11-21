Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Festooned With Hanukkah Decorations

My beautiful dark twisted... latke?

Kanye West’s Malibu beach house is ready for the holiday season — the Jewish one, that is. The $57 million concrete box has been bedecked with a “Happy Hannukah” garland.

A tipster sent us a pic of Ye’s Hebrew holiday cheer:

Gawker

The singer has been on a bit of an anti-Semitic tear as of late. He tweeted last month that he wanted to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”; as a result he lost highly lucrative deals with Adidas and Gap.

Unclear if Kanye hung these decorations himself or if it was the work of a local lol-er. According to a recent post on allhiphop.com, a total overhaul of the house has been halted and the rapper has been holed up at the Waldorf Astoria. Perhaps he could turn it into a synagogue?

Hannukah drops Dec. 18 this year.