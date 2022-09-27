Kaley Cuoco Loves Her Random Boyfriend So Much She’s Singing Like an Angel

Remember May? It was then that Kaley Cuoco, a 36-year-old actress with a reported net worth of $100 million, announced she had a new boyfriend on Instagram. He was and is random: His name is Tom Pelphrey, and he is a 40-year-old actor who was killed off Ozark a couple years ago. Now it is September, and Cuoco and Pelphrey are going strong. Cuoco talked all about her beloved rando to the dreaded Jimmy Fallon last week.

“It was like, love at first sight” she said of meeting Pelphrey for the first time. “The world stopped.”

Wow! Under what circumstances did this magical moment occur? Well, Cuoco explained, she and Pelphrey share a manager. “This is a very Hollywood story,” she admitted. That manager mentioned Pelphrey to Cuoco several months ago with the “side note” that he was single. Cuoco, of course, had just divorced her random second husband Karl Cook, so she wasn’t ready to date. But then the manager invited her to the Ozark premiere in April, and she decided to go, even though she had never seen the show. Random?

“I was at the bathroom, and I was waiting,” she recalled. “And I hear this voice, it was Tom, and he’s like, ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ And I turned around, and it was Tom.” Cuoco then broke out into an angel-choir style “AHHHH” to explain how the moment felt.

This is not the first time Cuoco has recounted this story. At the premiere of her Peacock movie Meet Cute last week, she told Extra that the moment she met Pelphrey, “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical.”

Magical, perfect, angels-singing, world-stopping randomness. Congratulations to Cuoco and her guy.