Kaley Cuoco and Katie Holmes Both Have Random New Boyfriends

Smell that? Love is in the air, especially if you are a famous television actress named Kaley or Katie. The Kay girls — that would be Kaley Cuoco and Katie Holmes — both recently announced that they have new boyfriends. Who are these guys? Kind of random.

Holmes launched her new relationship with a guy named Bobby Wooten III with some People-exclusive paparazzi pics on Friday. Apparently he’s a bass player who has appeared in David Byrne’s American Utopia and at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen. This is Holmes’s first new boyfriend since she broke up with restaurateur Emilio Vittolo Jr. last year (also random). Before that, she somewhat secretly dated Jamie Foxx for five years (kinda random), and before that, she was married to Tom Cruise (the most random).

Cuoco, meanwhile, chose to debut her new boyfriend on Instagram last night. His name is Tom Pelphrey, and he was on Ozark before his character got killed off by the cartel. According to People, he previously starred on the soaps Guiding Light and As The World Turns, and he won a Daytime Emmy. He is also something of a poet, as his Instagram caption about loving Cuoco is very long.

This is Cuoco’s first relationship since she filed for divorce from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, last fall (super random). Before Cook, she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting (random-ish), and she also dated Ashley Tisdale’s current husband Christopher French (random coincidence), Superman star Henry Cavill (randomly they only dated for 10 days), and her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki (normal).

Of course, Holmes and Cuoco aren’t the only famous gals with random BFs. Renée Zellweger is dating HGTV personality Ant Anstead. Vanessa Hudgens is in love with a Pittsburgh Pirates player named Cole Tucker. Jennifer Garner is dating a man so random he may not even exist. Who will get a random boyfriend next? My guess is Lucy Hale.