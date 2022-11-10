Justin Theroux Joins Ranks of Major Poets With Eloquent Message for Ex Jennifer Aniston

Who knew actor and bar owner Justin Theroux was also capable of penning swoon-worthy poetry? Talk about Leftovers!*

To catch you up, Allure hosted Jennifer Anison this month on the cover of its final print issue. In the accompanying photos, they made her look like a woman whose misguided younger friend from work somehow convinced her to, one year after a major divorce, dress like Julia Fox for a night out on the town in order to get her groove back. The odd visual choices were in contrast with the content of the interview, which focused primarily on Anison’s simultaneous struggles with IVF and public scrutiny for not yet becoming a mother.

“ … God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” Aniston told Allure. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

Sounds like it fuckin sucked, which is why it is such a relief that Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux showed up in the comment section of her Instagram post, which featured photos from the story, to show his steady and clear-eyed support.

“Jennifer Aniston Receives Sweet Message From Ex Justin Theroux After Opening Up About Fertility Journey,” said E! Online. “Justin Theroux Gives Ex Jennifer Aniston Support After She Reveals Her Struggles to Get Pregnant,” said Entertainment Tonight. “Justin Theroux Supports Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston After She Reveals Fertility Struggles,” says Harper’s Bazaar. Well, goddamn — I can’t hold out any longer. Get the tissues ready, because here’s what Theroux wrote:

Instagram

Fist bump emoji and heart emoji.

It really affirms your belief in just like … genuine human-to-human love, doesn’t it? Like, it doesn’t matter if we’re exes. It doesn’t matter what we’ve been through, or what the public thinks. When it comes down to it we share a fully human bond, steeped in empathy and tenderness, and — not that I believe in a high-and-mighty “God” judging us all up there or anything, but — it sort of feels like it comes from something bigger than us, doesn’t it? It’s honestly breathtaking, like a … vista, or something.

As you can see, I’m sort of at a loss for words. I might need to take a moment to gather myself here, though honestly, it seems the height of hubris that I should feel the need to add anything at all. The words have already been provided. They spill from my heart to yours with ease.

👊 ❤️

*(Like he has talent “leftover” from his main meal of talent.)