Justin Bieber’s Trauma Is Possibly More Intense Than Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot

On Sunday, model and Christian Hailey Bieber revealed to her Instagram followers that she was recently admitted to the hospital after suffering “stroke-like symptoms” while eating breakfast at home with her husband, Justin Bieber. The good news is that she’s doing fine now. The doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained. Now onto the more important question: How is Justin doing?

Several sources close to the pop star have spoken to the tabloids about his state of mind, and the prognosis is grim. “Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them,” a source told People. “Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests.” The source added that “he is probably more traumatized than she is.”

Another source told People that Hailey’s medical emergency changed Justin. (Did it change Hailey? This insider doesn’t seem to know or care.) “It shook him up,” the source revealed. “He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health.”

Thankfully, Hailey and Justin seem to be recuperating from this ordeal that was equally painful for both of them. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple was spotted catching up with friends at the Soho House in West Hollywood on Sunday. “Hailey, who was sporting a hat and a pink-and-white striped sweater vest, was curled up on Justin's lap while he rubbed her legs,” an eyewitness claimed. Please keep Justin in your prayers.