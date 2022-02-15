Celebrities Spent Valentine’s Day Going Out to Lunch

Yesterday, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, several celebrity couples eschewed the typical dinner date for a leisurely lunch (as Gawker wrote in September, lunch is the hottest meal). This move served to establish many important truths about these couples: By going out to lunch in the middle of a Monday, our A-listers proved that 1) they don’t need to work, 2) they still look good in blinding afternoon sunlight, and 3) they have love in their lives.

According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey Bieber had lunch at Nobu Malibu, easily shaking off the drama of their Super Bowl weekend. (Four people were shot outside Justin’s party at The Nice Guy on Saturday.) The soon-to-be-married Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz also went to lunch at Nobu Malibu, giving Beckham the day off from making his dreary little heart-shaped pizzas. And after cursing the Bengals on Sunday, Chrissy Teigen and her husband of nine years John Legend “grabbed lunch” at an unnamed restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The top scorers of the day, however, were Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who went out to both breakfast and lunch. Now there’s a couple that can clearly sit back and live off their investments for the rest of their lives. Per Just Jared, Pratt and Schwarzenegger first had breakfast at an outdoor coffee shop and later went to lunch at Cafe Vida in the Pacific Palisades. Schwarzenegger changed outfits in between, and Pratt put on a fresh polo shirt. I’m happy for them.