Justin Bieber Posts God Instead of Wife on Anniversary

Well, well, well, it looks like Justin and Hailey Bieber are back to torment me with the question: Do they hate each other? Specifically, does he hate her, which she has recently denied despite loads of evidence to the contrary.

The couple’s second wedding anniversary was yesterday, which anyone would know from looking at Hailey’s Instagram. The model posted a beautiful carousel of their wedding photos early in the day, and then proceeded to reshare several Instagram stories from friends who attended the event.

Justin, on the other hand, posted white text on a black background about how much God loves him. He followed up with yet another post to the grid, this time saying, “Jesus loves me… That’s as good as it gets.” He also shared an Instagram Reel to his story in which a monkey holds a human's hand and then bites them.

I’m sure Hailey didn’t mind this at all. I’m sure she didn’t spend all day wondering if he was going to post about her instead of that God guy. Other people noticed too, which prompted an article from Page Six about Justin’s pivot into a full-on bumbling husband.

Finally, at around 9 p.m. PST, Justin shared a low-quality photo from their wedding with the caption “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon.” Not to be dramatic, but if I were her I’d be packing a bag and heading off to Cara Delevigne’s house for the night.

I’m not in the business of being generous to Justin, but maybe he is more attached to the couple’s other wedding anniversary, from when they quietly got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. He didn’t post about that either, but it would be a convenient excuse if he’s looking to win over missus.

Every time these two get up to something, it hits me that Hailey Bieber is one of the most tragic figures we have in pop culture right now. The beautiful daughter of a total weirdo actor marries her childhood celebrity crush only for him to deride her at every turn. It’s like Meg Cabot meets Tennessee Williams. She should be keeping a journal, as this will all add up to a truly incredible memoir. Although there’s no way it could be as good as Demi Moore’s.