Julia Fox: Memba Me?

Remember how, just a few weeks ago, Julia Fox and Kanye West were still dating? You’d be forgiven for forgetting; I know a lot has happened since then. But it’s nice to occasionally dip back into the memory well and reflect on better times.

Of course, Fox still remembers that special period in her life, and she told Entertainment Tonight all about it on the red carpet on Tuesday at the premiere of The Batman, a movie that she is not in. The Uncut Gems muse said that dating West was “the best thing that could have happened to me.”

Yeah, no shit.

Fox claims that it’s because their relationship was “like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.” And that spark’s name… was fame. Results from a survey of one baby boomer (my mom) indicate that Fox now has some kind of name recognition amongst people who definitely do not know who the Safdie brothers are, which is huge for a girl who currently has five film credits to her name.

But, having now officially wrung every last bit of juice from her six-week relationship with a man going through a messy divorce, Fox should move on. Let’s get a new acting project set up, or maybe a memoir? A slipshod line of eye shadows? A rebound tabloid-bait relationship that can power the celebrity journalism machine for at least another two months? But with whom? There’s only one answer, and he’s currently dating her ex’s ex.