Would You Believe That Julia Fox and Kanye West Are Not Exclusive?

Julia Fox and Kanye West, the bravely celibate couple who have been together for around three hours (two at Carbone, one at Lucien), are not exclusive. I’ll let you collect yourself before I move on.

Yes, the news comes from who else but a secret Page Six source, their Balenciaga-brand stethoscope no doubt pressed firmly against the wall adjacent to Julia and Kanye’s table at once again Carbone. And what did our spy hear? “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” they told Page Six. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.” Well, knock me over with a feather made out of jeans!

And why would there be any jealousy or bad vibes? Because there were some break-up rumors earlier this week, stemming from some Instagram goings-on over the weekend. Hmm. Julia Fox unfollowed several Kardashian fan accounts on Saturday, you see, and that’s not all — she also deleted several photos of herself and Kanye.

But before you get upset, know that she clarified via Instagram Story on Sunday that she only made such moves because she was tired of seeing herself on Instagram, saying the app “was not a fun place anymore.” She rectified this with a gallery post featuring photos from her birthday party. Whew.

But now this, about the pair being non-exclusive. A second source told Page Six Kanye is “openly seeing” Instagram model Chaney Jones (he was photographed out with her in LA on Monday night) and Julia Fox is rumored to be “talking to” a “mystery man on the East Coast.” Who is it? Eric Adams?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see. And for now, we can only pray Julia Fox and Kanye West’s love endures the trials of ethical non-monogamy.