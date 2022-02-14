Julia Fox Is NOT Crying

Rumors of Julia Fox crying have been greatly exaggerated.

Amid her likely split from Kanye West, and amid his rash of troubling online behavior (no comment from me on any of that!), the Daily Mail reported that the French onion souperstar was seen crying at the airport.

But in a now-deleted Instagram story which Us Weekly has thankfully made eternal, Fox reclaimed the narrative, fact-checking the tabloids with some cold-hard receipts:

“‘TEARFULLY,'” Fox wrote alongside three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s–t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

She hasn’t cried since 1997. Especially over THIS!!

In a second deleted Instagram story, screenshotted in time by Twitter user letterboxd gremlin anti, Fox reiterates she was not crying at the airport.

But wait. Now she’s saying the last time she cried was February 6, 2022, which is 25 years later than 1997, the alleged last time she cried. I know from her Instagram story that she isn’t crying as of today and that she only looked like “s–t” cuz she got out at terminal 1 and was running on foot – this much is clear – but when was the last time she cried? It is here that her story falls apart.

I’m not saying you’re crying, Julia, but if you need to, it’s okay to stick your head into your Birkin and let ‘er rip.