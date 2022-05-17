The Mystery of Julia Fox’s Grocery Store Bikini Underwear: Solved

Why did Julia Fox wear a bikini to the grocery store? I know what you’re thinking: “to get to the other side.” But no — that’s actually not it.

For those unaware of the story of Julia Fox’s grocery store bikini, I’ll explain it to you. Julia Fox wore a bikini to the grocery store. It happened last week. Many outlets reported the Uncut Jahms star in fact wore her “underwear” to the grocery store — along with slouchy denim boots, an open denim blazer, and a purse that for some reason looks like jeans — but it now seems it was in fact beachwear. Live and learn. Here, you can see the outfit for yourself:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As you can see, she also wore sunglasses.

You might be wondering “why” Julia Fox would wear a bikini that looks like underwear, along with various unfortunate denim accouterments, to the grocery store. Maybe she was protesting fast fashion. Maybe she was getting dressed and realized she’d left the outfit she intended to wear at the grocery store the day prior. The possibilities are endless, and I have good news. Unlike the question of whether Lisa Vanderpump texted Dorit about her home invasion, or why we are meant to toil through a life of pain, this question actually has an answer.

Julia Fox took to her Instagram story to explain:

“I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol”

Oh, lol.