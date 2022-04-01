Jojo Siwa Has a New Girlfriend

Flying high off the success of her Gawker Person of the Year 2021 award, Jojo Siwa’s been touring the country like a grizzled road dog for the last few months. From the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, WA to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, our little Pennywise has been rocking it out in a high octane non-explicit manner.

How does she do it all? Well, apparently a little love keeps her going. On a podcast called Rachel Uncensored, host Rachel Ballinger asked Siwa if she was si(wa)ngle. In the past year, Siwa has been linked to Kylie Prew (see their two best and only aww-worthy moments here) and a MAGA girl from Utah.

“I’m double,” Siwa replied (according to New York Daily News, she “deadpanned” her answer). “I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji].” The Daily News clarifies this mystifying confession: “Siwa explained about almost breaking the news on social media after being inspired by the trend of adding the locked emoji to your bio if you’re in a relationship, and adding the unlocked emoji if you’re single.”

“We’re not single,” Jojo continued. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.” Sounds like the love-drunk ravings of a hopeless romantic to me.

Go go go, Jo!