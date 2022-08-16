Jojo Siwa is the best TikTokker on the planet, and she’s also the best dancer on the planet, but those things are not necessarily related. More often, her wildest TikToks are the result of a profound and authentic strangeness paired with a natural charisma (that rivals and then humanely euthanizes her long-in-the tooth rivals such as Jimmy Fallon and Candace Cameron Bure).

Remember diamond Minions face?

I wish this instantly generation-defining look from Gawker’s Person of the Year was on several dozen different lines of Jojo merch at America’s largest retailers.

We all remember where we were the moment that the stunning horsey-haired icon cut off her signature side ponytail on April 7, 2022 and traded it in for a sophisticated undercut with tousled waves. I was in bed, blogging about it. Today is another momentous occasion, as the starlet unveiled in two separate TikToks what Page Six refers to as a “controversial new ‘mullet daddy’ hairstyle.”

In the first video, Jojo sits in her car with her cropped ’do. She lipsyncs along to a TikTok sound that seemingly traces back to a video of 21-year-old YouTuber Quackity saying, “What the fuck? Did you just call me mullet daddy? What the fuck?” and shakes her head as long extensions come into frame and cascade down her back.

She repeats the soundbite in another clip while wearing a fringed vest outdoors. Her mullet extensions are visible in the entire clip.

I’m wondering if Jojo had to do some reshoots for some project or another that was originally filmed when she was still rocking her signature ponytail, so her stylist tacked on some Barbie hair for the afternoon. In any case, I like it. She’s making it work, obviously. Which is more than I can say for some of you…