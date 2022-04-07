Jojo Siwa Cut Her Ponytail Off

Like many pop princesses before her, Jojo Siwa shed a layer or two to announce to the world that she’s grown. Not only is she the BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER., but she’s also an adult. Siwa lobbed off the ponytail that launched a $400 million in bow sales.

Last night, Siwa posted a Boomerang on Instagram hinting that she might be doing something drastic.

This afternoon, she debuted a variation on a blonde pixie while sitting inside her Jojo car: an undercut with tousled waves on the top.

She looks like a Dance Mom, Miley in 2013, or P!nk, and I mean that with only love, respect, and adulation for those women. I love it on her.

It’s been a big day for JoJo. She talked politics, and now, she’s four-fifths of the way primed for a role in G.I. Jane II. It’s a year of transformation for our girl. First Pennywise, now this.