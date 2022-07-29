Jojo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure Aren't Done Fighting

War is everywhere, and Jojo Siwa is not interested in brokering peace with Christ warrior Candace Cameron Bure at this time. Fine by me, o captain. I stand with you, and I will also put this revolutionary new bulletproof shield upon my own visage before happily going into battle.

To recap: Siwanators believed an armistice was reached between Jojo and Cameron regarding a TikTok in which the Gawker Person of the Year said that Cameron was the rudest celebrity she’d ever met. Cameron sent Jehovah after Jojo via a misquoted Bible verse on Instagram stories, and then asked to speak to her manager. She got Jojo’s number and discovered the root of all the drama: Apparently she’d snubbed a preteen Jojo at the Fuller House premiere. Cameron was extremely condescending in her recap video and tried to teach Jojo a lesson about participating in viral challenges, but even so, Jojo chose forgiveness.

It turns out now that was all a false flag operation. Bitch! According to an “exclusive video” from Jojo apparently obtained by Page Six (does she have a Finstagram?), Cameron didn’t share all the details of the snub that launched a thousand ships.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” Jojo said in the video obtained by Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Cameron’s willingness to pose with everyone but her stuck with her. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she explained.

Jojo said she apologized, and she doesn’t have any regrets. “I was being honest, and that’s something that I’ve always done and will always do,” she said. Yes, my combatant of candor! March on in your truth.

But wait…someone else has entered the fray, and her name is Natasha Bure. She’s a child soldier (23 years old) (Jojo is 19). According to Us Weekly, in a now-deleted Instagram story, she slammed Jojo and her cabal of participation-trophy-thumping tweens. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,” Natasha wrote. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Oh, so this is a culture war now. My fav. Ten-HUT!