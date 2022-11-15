Jojo Siwa Calls Candace Cameron Bure a Ho Ho Homophobe Over New Holiday Movie Venture

Gawker Person of the Year (2021) Jojo Siwa is calling out Candace Cameron Bure for the former Full House star’s lucrative new business venture: leaving behind her Hallmark Channel reign in favor of a straights-only Christian cable channel called Great American Family, which the Wall Street Journal calls “the God-and-country alternative for holiday entertainment.”

Bure told the Journal yesterday, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” She said she was leaving Hallmark because “It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” Former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott, who has overseen much of Bure’s career in the last fifteen years, is the CEO of Great American Family.

Bure seems to be referring to Hallmark’s upcoming film The Holiday Sitter, which is the network’s first stab at a movie with a gay love story at its core. When the Journal asked Bure if she anticipates her new channel will feature LGBTQ+ plotlines in movies, she said no. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.

On Instagram, Jojo posted a screenshot of a Deadline summary of the Journal feature with the headline “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plans for New Cable Channel: No Gays.”

Jojo writes, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA. But then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

As Maddie Ziegler put it in the comments section, “go off jojo!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

“Rude” is a loaded word here, as Jojo and Bure publicly fought over the summer after Jojo posted a TikTok calling her the “meanest celebrity” she’d ever met. Bure, who has a whole line of muted pastel bibles and religious-themed “LOVE ALL” t-shirts called Dayspring by Candace Cameron Bure, sicced Jesus on Jojo’s ass. Nice try, Deej. Jesus-like Jojo chose forgiveness after Bure made a video about the feud in her popular (?) Instagram series Candace’s Car Chronicles. Conveniently, Bure left out some crucial deets.

The good news is that America’s favorite feud that isn’t The Slap is back on. The bad news is this one hurt Jojo’s feelings, which we never want to see. The Siwanators will protect Jojo, but can Bure say the same of her Christian foot soldiers this holiday season?