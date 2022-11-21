Jojo Siwa Bedevils, Beguiles, and Bedazzles at Elton John's Last Show

Hot off her latest feud with fringe right tele-terrorist Candace Cameron Bure, Jojo Siwa was burnin’ up. What’s the vibiest thing a 19-year-old starlet could do to let loose with the whole world watching? Ketamine in the Le Dive bathroom? Ten days in Mexico City? IDK, are people still going to The Nice Guy or is that a reference from when agèd chaperone Gigi Hadid was young and nubile?

Jojo didn’t do any of those things. Instead, the ingénue dressed up in a hot little number for a Sunday evening event called “Disney+ ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ Yellow Brick Road Event” to support the 75-year-old icon’s peaceful journey toward career euthanasia after 55 years in the game.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jojo is a massive fan of and friend to the aging heartthrob. The “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” crooner even made Jojo a video message celebrating her coming out in 2021. He complimented her “fantastic style,” adding breezily, “As I like to say, more is more, darling!”

According to the AP, the event — which, as its name suggests, streamed live on Disney+ — had plenty of young people in attendance:

The crowd full of rocket men and rocket women, of blue jean babies and LA ladies, many John’s age but plenty in their 20s and 30s and 40s, swayed and sang along as they had throughout the two-hour show during songs like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.” Some wiped away tears.

Many were wearing their own sequins and spangles, sparkling spectacles, top hats, feather boas, and in a few cases, Donald Duck suits, representing stages of John’s 55-year career.

“Thank you all for dressing up,” John said, “it makes me so happy when you wear the most fantastic costumes.”

That’s some flowery language, but nobody did it like Jojo. The dancin’ lil’ devil wore a fiery recreation of a look that Taron Egerton donned in the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman. Her orange bell-sleeved jumpsuit had a little heat, thanks to its sparkling crimson flames appliqués. A devil-horn headpiece contrasted nicely with the red-and-black angel wings she affixed to her shoulders.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Instagram, Jojo showed off her firebrand transformation, too.

Meanwhile, her mother Jessalynn and girlfriend Avery Cyrus coordinated in matching rainbow tracksuits, and behoodied dad Tom Siwa was no slouch either.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It may be a Goodbye to that lovable Yellow Brick Road, but we’re saying hello to this edgy new Jojo. Keep it rockin’, lil’ J!