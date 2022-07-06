JoJo Is Toning It Dodo

Announcement, Adult Siwanators: We cut off our ponytails and got back together with our serious girlfriends. In short, we grew up. So now, the inevitable is happening: we’re dismantling the personal 7-Eleven snack station in the house we live in with our parents Jessalyn and Tom and big bro Jayden;

We’re denuding the mannequins in concert tour garb from the living room;

We’re stripping the merch room for parts;

And we’re moving the hell on with our lives.

People confronted Jojo about something that eagle-eyed Siwanators have noticed as of late: her Jojo Siwa-themed mini mansion has been looking a little anemic. Is that true?

“We did take it down a couple notches, and that's because I used to be a very, very dedicated and committed YouTuber. I would always film in the house, and I wanted to be Jake Paul back in the day,” Siwa revealed. “Then my career shifted into more music, more TV, more movies, more that type of stuff. When I stopped filming in the house every day, it was really weird for me to come into the house, and it felt like work. So I told my family, ‘Let's change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house.’”

Her new Lambo is also devoid of the gorgeous jumbo Jojo decal that once moved the notoriously taciturn Justin Bieber into a sniveling apologist after suggesting she “burn it.”

“We got it so I could stay a little more discreet — it's a Lamborghini, so it's not really discreet,” Siwa said. “But I thought about the license plate, and I was like, "Oh my gosh. Hear me out. License plate that says 'Not JoJo.’”’

Jojo also revealed to People that she’s dedicated to “drinking water” right now in her life. Boring! I guess this is all just a little something called growing up and moving on to more lucrative offers.